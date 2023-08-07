$23.7M contract signed to rehabilitate Unity learning centre, Mahaica

A $23.7 million contract was on Monday signed between the Ministry of Labour and Perba Trading and Construction to rehabilitate the Learning Resource Centre at Unity, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The renovation project, which will be supervised by the Board of Industrial Training (BIT), will commence soon and is expected to be completed by year-end.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton

During the signing ceremony at the ministry’s boardroom, Brickdam, Minister, Joseph Hamilton urged the contracting company to execute all aspects of the work on time for an early 2024 opening.

He maintained that the facility must be built to match the Caribbean Vocational Qualifications (CVQ) standards.

Contract being signed by Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and the representative of Perba Trading and Contracting

Minister Hamilton said the facility is among many training centres across Guyana that will help in changing lives.

“Whilst this might seem to be a simple exercise, it is an important and profound exercise to help to change people living in Guyana and giving them an opportunity to up their qualifications,” he stated.

Importantly, the labour minister said the building will bring revived opportunities to the residents living along the East Coast.

The contract being awarded to Perba Trading and Contracting

“So, the building at Unity will be for two purposes, one, to execute welding programmes at the highest level so that people can be trained to enter into the oil and gas arena. It will also ensure that all the people who are skilled tradesmen, can be retrained to be certified and accredited,” he added.

The ministry will ensure more training facilities are available in all 10 administrative regions in the future.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

