24/7 work schedule now in effect for Wales Gas-to-Energy project

The government’s flagship Wales Gas-to-Energy project has moved into round-the-clock operations, marking a new phase of accelerated progress toward the delivery of one of Guyana’s most transformative energy developments.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali revealed this during a visit to the project site on Friday evening, which coincided with the final concrete pour for the fourth turbine foundation, a major milestone in the construction of the 300-megawatt power plant.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on the Wales Gas to Energy project site on Friday evening

“Work here is accelerating,” the President stated. “The contractor, consultant, and project team are now working 24-7, increasing not only man-hours but also manpower. The engineering and labour force will more than double in the coming weeks so that we can get back on schedule as quickly as possible.”

The president described the ongoing works as “tremendous” and a reflection of the government’s commitment to delivering transformative infrastructure for Guyana’s future energy security and industrial growth.

Speaking at the site, the head of state said the project has reached a pivotal stage, with the final concrete pour for the fourth turbine foundation being completed. This milestone marks a significant step toward laying of the foundation for all four turbines by the end of December.

“There’s a lot of intricate, complex engineering work happening here,” the President said. “Tonight is a very significant night. The team has accelerated progress, and both the contractor and consultant are committed to working 24/7, doubling manpower and man-hours to keep us on schedule.”

President Ali, providing an update on the project

Importantly, the President noted that the newly opened Demerara River Bridge has already had a positive impact on the project’s efficiency by allowing heavy equipment and materials to be transported without delays or load restrictions.

“The bridge has increased productivity here tremendously,” President Ali said. “Before, trucks had to wait until late at night to cross. Now, full-weight transport can come through any time, speeding up construction.”

The president inspecting the man camp that will be hosting workers of the project

Project updates were provided by representatives from CH4/Lindsayca, the project’s main contractor, Engineers India Limited (EIL), the engineering consultant, and project coordinator Winston Brassington.

Approximately 400 workers are currently stationed at the site, with plans to begin the 24-hour operations immediately. President Ali reaffirmed the company’s commitment to completing the project in 2026.

According to EIL engineers, the project involves over 9,300 piles across the entire site, with 665 concrete piles for the turbine and plant areas, of which only 40 remain to be installed. All piling work is expected to be completed within days, paving the way for substation construction, concrete pouring, and rebar placement.

Workers on the project site

The site will require a total of 25,000 cubic metres of concrete for the foundations of the power plant, substation, and related facilities.

When completed, the power plant will form part of the larger Wales Development Zone, spanning approximately 1,400 acres on the West Bank of Demerara. The area is envisioned to become a major industrial and manufacturing hub, hosting future facilities such as a fertiliser plant, data centres, agro-processing industries, and light manufacturing zones.

“This project is not only about reliable and cheaper energy,” President Ali emphasised. “It’s about unlocking new opportunities for industrialisation, agro-processing, and manufacturing, making Guyana’s economy more competitive and resilient.”

Once operational, the Gas-to-Energy project is expected to deliver up to 300 megawatts of low-cost power, significantly reducing electricity costs for homes and businesses while providing a sustainable energy foundation for Guyana’s rapidly expanding economy.