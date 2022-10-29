24 students secure GWI bursary awards

Twenty-four students were on Friday, October 28 awarded bursaries totally over GYD$840,000 as the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) honoured the children of its employees who wrote this year’s National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA)

At the ceremony hosted on Friday, October 28 at the company’s Head office in Georgetown, Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal told the awardees that it matters not what school they were awarded but the effort they put into learning.

Minister Croal encouraged the students to focus on their school work so that they may excel and be a part of Guyana’s future development.

He posited that Guyana will not be the same five years from now when they graduate, due to the transformation that is currently taking place under HE Mohamed Irfaan Ali. In this regard, he advised them to take advantage of the opportunities currently available to them, so that they can reap the benefits when it comes time to choosing a career path.

The Housing and Water Minister made mention of the numerous non-traditional avenues available for work, particularly with the advent of the growing oil and gas sector.

GWI’s CEO, Mr Shaik Baksh related to the students that determination is key in succeeding and reaching higher heights. He told them to utilise their time and the internet wisely to expand their knowledge.

As a former Minister of Education, Mr. Baksh recalled Mathematics and English being the most challenging subjects for students to gain high scores at CSEC over the years. As such, he encouraged them to work towards good grades at level of their secondary school life, as this will ultimately set them up for good overall results at CSEC.

Mr. Baksh, who is also a former Lecturer at the University of Guyana, said aiming to do well at the core subjects will ensure them an opportunity to progress to the tertiary level.

Meanwhile, Vice Chairman of GWI’s Board of Directors, Mr. Dharamkumar Seeraj reminded the students and parents gathered that extracurricular activities such as sports and music help in giving them a holistic lifestyle.

Executive Director of Human Resources Management & Development, Mr. Elvis Jordon said their award is testimony of their hard work, as well las that of their teachers and parents as they prepared for their examinations.

This year’s top achievers are Ruel Joseph who secured a place at Queens College, Liesl Pearson, Tomesh Sookram and Chivrat Singh, who were all awarded the Bishops’ High School and Nandita Neeroram, who got St. Rose’s High School.

Giving the vote of thanks, Ruel Joseph, on behalf of his fellow students and their parents, thanked GWI’s Board of Directors and Management for the recognition and awards presented to them.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

