243 more solar systems distributed in Region One to boost electricity access

To ensure that households in the hinterland regions and riverine communities receive electricity, some 243 solar photovoltaic (PV) home systems were distributed to several more communities in the Mabaruma sub-district, Region One.

Some 54 households in Kamwatta received panels, 24 in Lower Kaituma, 50 in Powaikuru, and 115 in Red Hill.

Solar systems

A few of the beneficiaries expressed that the distribution of the panels will further assist their communities.

Secretary of the Kamwatta’s Village Council, Herbert Henry highlighted that the solar systems will provide a boost in electricity in the community.

“I think this can be used effectively, mainly for the children to study…because as time passed, we didn’t have this opportunity. Every resident will be happy to have light, in general,” Henry expressed.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal handing over solar panels to toshaos from Lower Kaituma, Powaikuru, and Red Hill

As Guyana is experiencing the effects of El Niño, he added that the fans will help to keep everyone cool, since the nights are extremely hot.

Toshao, Riley Henry expressed similar sentiments, “I am very grateful for the solar panels…We have a generator but it works for six hours only during the night and morning time. This solar panel will boost the electricity, we will use it according to what it came for.”

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal handing over solar panels to Kamwatta Village, Region One

During the first distribution at Kamwatta Primary School Thursday morning, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croalstated that over 8,700 solar panels will be dispersed across all three sub-regions in Region One, under this programme.

Mabaruma sub-district will benefit from the distribution of approximately 2,300 solar panels.

Minister Croal noted, “This is what we do, as a government, every day. We have been checking our list of what we committed. But more importantly, when you ask us ‘where the resources are going when we earn more?’ It is here that it is going, which is to bring betterment to you, your children, and their future. That is where your investment is going.”

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal during remarks

On Monday, 147 panels were distributed to Koko, 245 to Haimacabra and other islands, 360 to Manawarin, 96 to Mora, 74 to Waikrebi, 4 to Father’s Beach, 55 to Assakata, and 49 to Chinese Landing.

On Wednesday, 97 solar panels were distributed in Imbotero, 22 in Morawhanna, 58 in Hobodeia, 68 in Hotoquai, and Lower Koriabo received 12.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal and Minister of Amerindian Affairs addressing the residents of Mahdia at a community meeting

Some 11,000 solar panels were distributed to Amerindian communities back in 2012. The minister was joined by Regional Chairman, Brentnol Ashley and Regional Vice Chairman, Annansha Peters.

