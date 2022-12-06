$24M to meet dietary needs of children in state homes

─ another $10M for dietary supplies for Night Shelter, Hugo Chavez centre

The National Assembly, on Monday approved an additional $24 million for the provision of dietary supplies for children at state homes.

The sum forms part of the $47 billion supplementary funding.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud

“What would have happened would have been the increase in perishables and non- perishables, and as you know those children who come to the institutions, the number varies… So, we would have had a number of increase and that really contributes to what is really asked for,” Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud told the National Assembly.

In order to meet the growing needs of the residents at the Night Shelter and the Hugo Chavez Centre for Rehabilitation and Reintegration, another $10 million was approved.

Minister Persaud explained that previously, the shelter catered for about 71 residents, however, that amount has now increased to 120 persons.

The agriculture ministry has also established a shade house at the Hugo Chavez Centre to push farming activities there.

But while the cash crop project is ongoing, the yields are not sufficient for the residents.

Additionally, the ministry received a sum of $19 million for the provision of additional resources for increased security charges.

