250 families secure house lots in New Hoff Van Aurich housing scheme

A total of 250 families are now one step closer to homeownership following the allocation of residential house lots at the new Hoff Van Aurich Housing Development in Region Two.

Erica Persaud was among the allottees who gathered at the Regional Housing Office in Anna Regina last Friday to select their lots before visiting the expansive 102-acre site, where their future homes will soon be constructed.

Allottee, Erica Persaud

Persaud said she was excited to finally start building a home for her family.

“I’m happy for this, I have two kids, so thanks again to the ministry and staff,” the young mother said.

Adding to the day’s accomplishments, more than 20 existing landowners benefitted from the Steel and Cement Housing Subsidy Programme, receiving vouchers for building materials to support the construction of their homes.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal hands over a steel and cement subsidy voucher to recipient, Eon Allen

Eon Allen said this is an important step for him and his family to start building their dream home.

“This is a big step for me in life because I have a family to take care of, and this is going to push me forward to start my foundation,” Allen said.

The new settlement, located less than 1.5 miles inland from the Essequibo Coast main road, between Queenstown and La Union, is poised to become a modern residential hub.

Allottees gathered at the housing drive in Region Two

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal assured beneficiaries that the first phase of infrastructure and tendering for these works will begin shortly.

He emphasised that the area will feature all modern amenities, aligning with the government’s commitment to creating transformative housing developments countrywide.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal

“Our commitment is to ensure that we work continuously so that all of our citizens who are eligible, can have access to their own land,” he stated.

The initial phase of the scheme offers close to 400 residential lots, catering to the growing demand for housing in Region Two.

As the Hoff Van Aurich development takes shape, it stands as a symbol of growth and opportunity for families to be empowered and build a brighter future.

A digital map of Hoff Van Aurich housing scheme in Region Two