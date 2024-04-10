250 women-own businesses to be featured at ‘WE LIFT’ 4

Women Empowering, Leading, Innovating, and Flourishing Together, ‘WE LIFT’ will showcase 250 women-owned businesses in its grand return on April 20 and 21, 2024.

The annual female-centric event will be held at the National Aquatic Centre, Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara, providing new and established businesses, and budding artists the platform to network and promote their goods and services.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud engaging booths at WE LIFT 3

“We have 175 of them [women-owned businesses]. We have opened the call again for another 75…We want to tell women please do not restrain yourself, apply, the spot is free it will cost you nothing,” Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud said during a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI).

The expo is part of the ministry’s efforts to support and empower women, particularly those who have endured traumatic experiences such as violence.

It aims to equip them with the knowledge and skills to become financially independent.

Over the course of two days, the expo will feature a variety of businesses in areas such as arts and crafts, food, fashion and jewellery, health and wellness, and other exciting and unconventional areas.

Reflecting on the genesis of ‘WE LIFT,’ the minister revealed that the first expo began with 75 participating women and has since grown exponentially over the years, surpassing expectations.

She further noted that this week, the ministry will be returning calls and working with women to verify and qualify their participation in preparation for the highly anticipated event.

Women are also encouraged to sign up for the ministry’s WIIN app to advance their businesses.

