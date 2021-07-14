$29.2M to rehabilitate Parika Market

Some $29.2 million has been allocated for the rehabilitation of the Parika market, bringing a new wave of development to the Essequibo Islands-West Demerara (Region Three).

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall MP facilitated the signing of the contract between VAL’S Construction and his Ministry on Tuesday.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Hon. Nigel Dharamlall witnesses the contract signing

“This is part of our budgetary support approved by the Government to enhance the infrastructure of the Parika Market. This work we expect will be done in the very near future, in a few months, so that those vendors who are terribly affected at Parika that they are going to be able to get back into the market, under better conditions of work,” Minister Dharamlall said.

The project will see the construction of 1000 square feet of roof with translucent sheets, to allow natural light to illuminate the market. A 300-foot concrete and steel fencing will also be erected, along with a four-chamber sanitary facility.

Major works will also be done on the electrical distribution system.

Minister Dharamlall said with Government’s development vision, the issues facing vendors and consumers would be alleviated.

Chief Executive Officer of VAL’S Construction, Vedika Sahadeo [left] and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Prema Roopnarine [right] signs the contract

“We are aware that many store owners are on the roadside towards the Stelling and as soon as this market is completed, this phase of rehabilitation, that many of those who are encumbering on the road, they will find space within the market and we will have a much better business environment in Parika. So, we look forward to the contractor, beginning work very soon.”

The project is part of the $130 million set aside by the Local Government Ministry to upgrade the Parika, Charity and Mon Repos markets.

The project will improve the aesthetics of the communities and will bring order to the markets, eliminating itinerant vending, while providing shoppers with a safer and peaceful space to conduct business.