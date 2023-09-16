29 Region Two farmers get $2M in agri. inputs farmers to expand food production

A total of 29 small and medium-scale farmers of Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) received approximately $2 million in agriculture inputs to expand food production.

Among the tools distributed include small land tillers, water pumps, and pasture fence materials among others.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha

This was made possible by funding provided by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) through Component Two of the Ministry of Agriculture’s Sustainable Agriculture Development Programme (SADP).

To ensure that farmers have the tools and resources they need to boost and enhance productivity, the government has been working nonstop countrywide.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha handing over milking machine to a resident in the presence of Regional Executive Officer of Region Two, Susanah Saywack, and Director General of the Ministry, Madanlall Ramraj

During meetings in both communities, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha said the government is keen to transform Guyana’s agriculture sector in various communities, as part of its robust drive to be food secure.

“These same equipment and materials will be made available to approximately 1,200 in Region Two and across the country. Thousands of other farmers will receive these inputs…like any other community across the country, especially the hinterland communities…We are ensuring that we bring development to these communities. Over the last three years, you have witnessed the tremendous changes that are taking place in your community,” Minister Mustapha highlighted.

Distribution of agriculture inputs in Anna Regina

As the agriculture sector keeps transforming nationwide, Minister Mustapha indicated that the ministry will work along with the farmers to develop all aspects of the sector in the region.

The agriculture minister informed Mashabo farmers that they will need to contribute to the supply of goods for the local and regional markets, as many CARICOM countries now depend on Guyana to provide fresh fruits and vegetables.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha handing over a weeding machine to a resident

“Your region has been making tremendous contributions to the agriculture sector. We will work with you to develop the sector not only in one area, rice, as want it to be in the all-round field. Whilst we are talking about increasing the yield and acreages in rice cultivation, we want you to be the producer of the fruits and vegetables that are needed in the country,” said the agriculture minister.

The ministry will soon collaborate with farmers to advance areas for extensive pineapple cultivation. When that project is operational, the government is also seeking to explore red pea cultivation in Mashabo.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, regional officials, staff of the ministry, and residents of Mashabo

In order to propel Mashabo’s economic activities, Minister Mustapha also added tambaqui fingerlings to one of the fish cages that had been set up.

The timely intervention is a result of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s visit to the area in August, during which he made a number of commitments to local residents and farmers who had asked for help with various inputs to advance agriculture in the area.

Distribution of black giant chickens in Mashao, Region Two

Through the SADP initiative, farmers from Region Four received inputs totaling $3.3 million in July.

