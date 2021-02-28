$29M pig processing facility for Garden of Eden

The PPP/C Government is investing some $29 Million this year to establish a modular pig slaughtering and processing facility at Garden of Eden, East Bank Demerara.

The project is among several of its kind to be constructed at strategic areas nationwide, Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha, disclosed last Friday, during an interview with DPI.

Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha

Minister Mustapha explained that the importation of pork and pork products is almost 66 per cent. Ham, bacon and sausage make up the bulk of the imports. And based on statistics, he said, the swine industry is producing at 10 per cent of its true potential.

“[W]ith the introduction of the new (imported) breeder herd and with the supply of improved breeding stock to swine producers, output will increase, creating more income-generating opportunities,” Minister Mustapha said.

Further, he explained that COVID-19 was the main hindrance to farmers’ training in 2020. However, in 2021 over $5 million will be invested in an “In service Training Centre” for virtual access for e-training to reach farmers in all districts to transfer new and improved technology.

Dr. Grayson Halley, CEO of the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA), said while Guyanese do not consume pork heavily as compared to other nations, Guyana’s swine production has tremendous potential.

As such, he noted that like in the 2020 Emergency Budget, this year significant investments are in order to have adequate breeding animals to ensure consumers’ desires are fulfilled.

“Now that we are in the position where we can provide that quality of animal, we have to now meet the phytosanitary requirement,” Dr. Halley added.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Minister Mustapha also announced that another $14 million will be spent this year for the operationalisation and implementation of an animal traceability system at the GLDA.

He said the Authority is developing the system which is fundamental to meeting food safety standards and farm certification and will help to promote exports.

“We will ensure all laboratories are certified and fully operational to address the needs in the livestock farming communities. In 2020, one division of the laboratory was certified. Other areas and laboratories are putting systems in place for certification,” the Minister said.

Additionally, the Ministry will soon begin the construction of a Sample Collection Area at the Nutrition Laboratory at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, to improve laboratory processes to determine the composition of the feed and feeding material.

The Minister added that the project will also help to formulate the best ration for the animals from locally available feeding materials.

Minister Mustapha said the allocation of $806 million to the GLDA this year will create an environment for local producers to benefit from the increasing demand for meat coming from the thriving oil and gas companies and other local businesses. This year’s allocation to the agency is an increase of $46 million over the 2020 allocation.