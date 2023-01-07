30 Bath Settlement residents receive land transports

Thirty residents of Plantation Hope, Bath Settlement, Region Five, on Friday received their transports for lands that were purchased decades ago from the Guyana Sugar Corporation.

About a year ago the government made a commitment to assist those persons with obtaining the transports. While there were setbacks, the promise has been fulfilled.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, S.C., was there to hand over the titles.

The AG said the process involved several agencies and the legal work was undertaken by the AG’s Chambers.

“To get titles for them we’ve commenced a process with Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission, the land registry department and the commissioner of title or the land court judge and a process is ongoing where hundreds of people in these communities at the end, will get titles and government is standing most of the expenses in these exercises,” Minister Nandlall explained.

He noted that several other villages will also benefit from a similar project. These include, Enterprise, Tuschen, Cotton Tree and Numbers Four, Five, Six and Seven Villages.

Government supports the residents in this process by waiving the fees.

“The transport can be used for so many purposes, for example it can be used as collateral for lending, can be used to sell the property and transmit it, etc, so importantly it makes the people the owner of the land finally, so I’m happy that we have concluded this,” the Attorney General noted.

Several of the beneficiaries also expressed their appreciation for government’s support.

“I’m very happy this afternoon that we have received our transport for over 20 something years that we have been living here and this afternoon has been a happy moment for us,” said Devi Sampooran.

Gangadai Khandai expressed similar sentiments. “I would like to thank the government and everyone that make it possible for us to get this transport,” she said.

