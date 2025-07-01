300 Early Childhood Development practitioners attend first-ever conference

More than 300 early childhood development and childcare practitioners were invited by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security to participate in the first-ever Early Childhood Development Conference held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) on Monday.

The purpose of the conference was for the ministry to engage and consult with the practitioners before the launch of an Integrated Early Childhood Development Policy that will include guidelines, work plans, and activities.

According to the Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud, the new policy promises to be comprehensive, holistic, and dynamic because it will focus on everyone who will have an impact on a child’s life from birth to three years and nine months.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud

Minister Vindhya Persaud told the attendees that the conference provides a space for educators to engage in discussions and share practical day-to-day applications based on their wealth of experience and knowledge while addressing challenges that childcare providers experience.

Minister Persaud added that this is an opportunity for the educators to “come up with solutions to really ensure that our children in their formative years have the best possible opportunities for the later time in life when they become adults.”

As the government moves to increase the number of qualified persons within the early childhood fraternity, over 1000 have already been trained as early childhood professionals through the Women Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN).

Minister Persaud elaborated, saying that “50 persons have benefitted from level three of the Women’s Innovation and Investment Network, where the Childcare and Protection Agency, along with specialists from the University of Guyana, crafted a programme, unfolded that programme and today, seventeen of those persons have opened their own daycare.”

Early Childhood Education Specialist and University of Guyana Lecturer, Dr Michelle Semple McBean, addressing the gathering

During her keynote address at the conference, lecturer at the University of Guyana and Early Childhood Specialist, Dr Michelle Semple McBean, reminded the attendees that they are not merely ‘babysitters’ but professionals who have impacted the lives of children and families across the country.