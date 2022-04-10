3,000 part-time jobs for Region Six as gov’t advances initiative to ease cost of living

Residents of Region Six will soon benefit from 3,000 part-time government jobs. Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo made the announcement Sunday, during a meeting with fisherfolk in the region.

The Vice President said the government would begin rolling out the initiative in the next three weeks in the region.

Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo addressing residents in Region Six. Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Huge Todd and Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha were part of the outreach.

Dr. Jagdeo believes the move will provide added financial aid to residents. He had explained that only one person from a household could benefit from the initiative.

The Vice President said persons could earn up to $40,000 monthly and work three times per week.

This is part of a strategic approach to provide long-term support to citizens amid rising cost of living, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other external factors.

Residents listening to Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo.

Persons along the Essequibo coast and Region 10 will be benefitting from 800 of these jobs, respectively.

This was announced by the Vice President, during his recent outreaches to those regions.

In a previous interview, Vice President Jagdeo pointed out that the venture was not easy for government, since the previous government left no workable plans or finances to offset the nation’s development agenda.

Further, more than 30,000 jobs were lost during the previous APNU+AFC Administration’s tenure.

Region Six was the hardest hit, following the closure of several Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) estates and termination of over 7,000 workers by the APNU+AFC.

It is also one of the largest regions in terms of population size and the VP, today said the provision of the part-time jobs is another step by the PPP/C government to supplement the income of the citizens.

He spoke briefly of the administration’s plan to venture into hemp cultivation in Region Six and Ten. Hemp is a multi-billion-dollar industry and government believes tapping into it would accrue enormous benefits for the country and create employment.

The administration is aggressively pushing to provide 50,000 jobs over a five-year period, as was promised in its manifesto. It has invested a significant number of resources to strategically enhance the lives of citizens, since taking office in August 2020.