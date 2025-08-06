$30M primary school commissioned at Meriwau

Twenty-nine pupils living in the village of Meriwau in Region Nine will no longer have to travel to Macushi Primary and Nursery Schools to receive an education.

Thanks to the intervention of the government, they now have direct access to their very own primary school, commissioned on Tuesday by Minister of Education Priya Manickchand.

Senior Councillor of Meriwau Joan Stephen expressed gratitude to the government for investing in the $30 million learning facility. Stephen, whose father was a former senior councilman of Meriwau, said that her father’s dream for the village to have its own school has been realised.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand; Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues; Deputy Chief Education Officer (Amerindian and Hinterland Education Development), Marti De Souza; Senior Councillor of Meriwau, Joan Stephen; residents and pupils of Meriwau

Reflecting on her childhood days, Stephen said, “It is a great moment for me because growing up as a kid, I did not have this opportunity to run out of my door to come to school. But now, the children have that at their disposal.”

The senior councillor also thanked the government for listening to the concerns of the villagers, adding, “We know that our government is caring and listens attentively to all that we request, and our request has now come to a reality.”

Pupils in a classroom at Meriwau Primary School in Region Nine

Minister Manickchand reaffirmed the government’s mandate to expand access to education by ensuring that schools are constructed in hinterland and remote communities.

“This evidences our belief that if you prioritise education, our nation, communities and regions will grow. We are going to enhance the human capital product by far so that Guyana is going to look very different in 20 years,” the education minister said.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand and Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, conduct a tour of Meriwau Primary School, Region Nine

In Region Nine alone, construction is underway on nine secondary, seven primary and 22 nursery schools. Construction will soon begin on a brand-new $350 million secondary school at Shulinab.

When completed in about eight months, the school will serve 250 students from Katu’ur, Parikwaranau, Quiko, Baitoon, Meriwau and Potarinau.

It will have classrooms, laboratories, a dormitory, and a cafeteria, among other essential amenities.

And to complement the construction of these facilities, teachers are being trained at Gunns Village, Parabara and Bashaizon to deliver quality education.

