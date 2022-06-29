$30M well for Kariako, Region One as Gov’t expands access to potable water

Residents of Kariako, Region One (Barima-Waini), will benefit from improved access to potable water, with a new $30 million well to be drilled in the village during the first quarter of 2023.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, M.P said the project will be undertaken by the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF). It will include, the drilling of a well, pipe network with service connections, and a photovoltaic system.

The Kariako Community, Region One

The new water system, Minister Croal said, will add to the existing system which provides water to some sections of the village including schools, the health centre and other public buildings.

The announcement came following calls by residents on Sunday, for an additional system to provide potable water for persons located in a cluster aback of the main area of the riverine village.

“You have a system here, and we did some maintenance work and you have improvements already…the aim is to ensure those persons who currently do not have access, benefit from the service.”

Minister Croal explained that the government is committed to ensuring all citizens have access to potable water, in keeping with the United Nations Sustainable Goal Number Six- water and sanitation for all.

Some 70 communities are spread across the three Region One districts- Moruca, Matarkai, and Mabaruma. Currently, only 55 per cent of the entire area has access to potable water.

With several wells expected to be drilled in villages including – Waramuri, Himacabra, Hobodiah, Kaburi, Manawarin, Kwebanna and Santa Rosa, access to potable water is expected to move up to 70 percent across the region.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

