$314.4M Karisparu airstrip upgraded to improve safety, reliability for residents

Air travel to the Amerindian village of Karisparu in Region Eight is now safer and more dependable following a $314.4 million upgrade to the community’s airstrip.

The investment transformed the once uneven, sand-gravel runway, which was prone to waterlogging during heavy rainfall and poor aircraft performance in dry conditions, into a fully functional concrete surface.

The new upgraded $314.4 million Karisparu Airstrip

According to the Ministry of Public Works, the upgraded airstrip retains its original alignment and now measures 720 metres in length and 15.24 metres in width, featuring a 125mm thick concrete surface, along with a 30-metre by 30-metre aircraft apron.

The apron is a vital component of the airstrip, which provides an area for an aircraft to be serviced or readied for subsequent flights.

The key elements of the rehabilitation work include topographic and engineering surveys, the application of a 150mm sand-gravel levelling course, followed by a 150mm sand-gravel base course, and finally the placement of the 125mm concrete surface.

Ideal Engineering Services finished these works by the June 4, 2025 deadline.

The new upgraded $314.4 million Karisparu Airstrip

This major upgrade will provide improved connectivity for hundreds of residents, lowering travel costs and boosting economic development.

It will also increase tourism in the area, boosting the economy by highlighting its beautiful scenery, mountains, waterfalls, and diverse attractions.

Moreover, this investment by the government forms part of a broader effort to improve connectivity and access in hinterland communities.

Similarly, air travel to the neighbouring community of Paramakatoi will also become easier, as the government injected $799 million for the reconstruction of its airstrip.

The upgraded airstrip will span 2,500 feet in length and 50 feet in width.

The structure will be fortified using six inches of rigid paved concrete, BRC mesh and steel joints to ensure durability and efficient load transfer between slabs.

In addition to the main runway, a 100 x 100 feet tarmac will serve as a designated parking area for aircraft.

When completed, the airstrip is expected to improve air connectivity and safety in the North Pakaraimas, offering enhanced access for emergency and regular flights.

These airstrips are not stand-alone projects, as the government has allocated $2.5 billion for the development of hinterland airstrips.