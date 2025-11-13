$350M Le Repentir land clearing project underway

A $350 million project is currently underway to clear overgrown vegetation at Le Repentir Cemetery, marking another major phase in the government’s rehabilitation and beautification of Georgetown.

Ninety-eight small contractors were awarded contracts for the work, which is expected to be completed in four to six weeks.

An aerial view of the ongoing works at the Le Repentir Cemetery

The initiative forms part of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Administration’s national beautification and enhancement drive, aimed at restoring and modernising cemeteries and other areas across the country.

The cemetery’s rehabilitation was a major issue which was raised during the 12th Parliament, prompting Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill to outline several interventions, many of which are now taking shape.

To date, the main access roads and internal roadways within the cemetery have been rehabilitated and fenced. There have also been drainage works along the perimeter, which are ongoing in tandem with the current clearing activities.

A section of the cemetery that has been cleared

Minister Edghill has expressed confidence that the project will transform the once-neglected cemetery, long regarded as an eyesore, into a modern, dignified public space comparable to similar facilities in developed countries.