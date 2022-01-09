40 sewing units set up in 2021 to boost hinterland women’s development

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, M.P., said 40 sewing units were established in 2021. The intention is that the women in the hinterland would be able to generate an income and provide garments for school children and others, especially in remote areas.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai M.P.

She said women will soon be trained in garment construction so that they can better their lives and have their own businesses.

“We have embarked on 40 sewing units for women to take care of the school uniform allowance now which is provided in cash, so women of the hinterland will be trained in garment construction so that they can speedily get into the business of having garments or uniforms made for sale in the villages especially in the remote communities,” the minister said.

Government providing opportunities to amerindian youths

Minister Sukhai noted that agricultural development is a major project of the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, as this sector saw billions of dollars in machinery and equipment being invested to boost production and transportation of goods and services.

Meanwhile, some $1.73 billion was distributed to Amerindian communities in order to support economic activities and projects undertaken by the government and village councils. This was complemented by capital items which were delivered to communities to boost transportation for school children.

Minister Sukhai further stated that monies have been allocated for additional programmes intended to support Amerindian people’s culture, way of live and their communities.

Tractor provided for agricultural development

“We are also supporting with $150 million additional programmes for women, youths and tourism…

So, we are on track with what our manifesto promises to address with respect to economic activities, welfare of the people, including the development and training of youths and opportunities for youths.”

Minister Sukhai said the government’s commitment to support farmers, small businesses and young people is necessary as the country continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.