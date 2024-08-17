400 youths countrywide participate in camp which promotes culture

The curtains came down on a three-week youth camp in which over 400 youths from all ten regions were exposed to the arts, dance, music and other aspects of Guyanese culture.

The youth camp was held at twelve locations in all ten administrative regions.

Minister Ramson hands over a certificate to a participant

Minister of Culture Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, while speaking to the youths at graduation, noted that this investment aims to help unite the country.

“One of the things that we noticed across the country, was that despite us having great cultures that, it’s a combination of cultures that we have that are segmented across different ethnicities, there were still invisible walls where not everybody was participating in that and sharing in that,” minister Ramson stated.

He said the ministry has set out to promote and showcase Guyanese talent.

“One of the things that we set out as part of our mission for our ministry was one from the talent side which was to promote and showcase young Guyanese talent.

“We wanted to knit the country together. We wanted to be a force and a movement that would help to unite the country. One of the ways to do that is to bring common understanding and common appreciation, to know that there is beauty in all culture, all representation of culture,” he said.

Youths participate in drumming

He noted that Guyana is very unique because of the make-up of the country and the history of how people came here.

“Those four hundred persons who were participating in this, they all of you are sharing in various forms of culture and you are learning to love it. You are learning to appreciate it because there is beauty in every culture.

A dance routine

It’s a big investment that we are making in you in terms of how you see the country and what President Ali is looking to do with Guyana which is to bring us together, continuously bring us together,” minister Ramson stated.

He urged the youth to continue to practice what they have learnt and pursue it as there are many opportunities for creatives.

Some of the participants

The Minister also urged parents to support their children in their talent.

“We are already sitting on a big treasure that we sometimes take for granted because it may not be something that we might have been accustomed to growing up or maybe it’s something you have only heard about but you never got an opportunity to experience,” he stated.

The participants were exposed to basic techniques of drawing and painting. Also, techniques in dance and traditional African and Indian drumming were administered to the youths.

They were also exposed to tangible and intangible cultures.

Closing ceremony of the youth camp

