42 new COVID-19 cases – Health Minister urges mask wearing, vaccination

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, M.P, is once again urging persons not to become complacent, as the COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over in Guyana.

During Tuesday’s COVID-19 update, he said persons are encouraged to continue wearing their masks in crowded areas, and to get vaccinated.

Minister Anthony said there are currently 184 active cases across the country, while 42 new cases have been recorded within the last 24-hours.

“This is a significant increase, and we have to be mindful of that and one of the things I want to urge people is to start taking precautions.

I think over the last couple of weeks people have discarded a lot of the public health measures that we have been telling them to use especially wearing masks when you’re in an indoor environment…and if we continue to do so there are chances that you can get infected,” he said.

He related that three new cases were recorded in Region Three, 25 in Region Four, 13 in Region Six and one new case in Region Seven.

The health minister is also encouraging persons eligible for booster doses to get the jab, especially those with comorbidities. He said being vaccinated against COVID-19 will boost one’s immunity, prevent serious illnesses and even death.

“In addition to that, our vaccination boosters are relatively low, so I would really want to urge people to come and get their booster doses because that is very important.”

Meanwhile, speaking about Guyana’s travel guidelines, the minister noted that persons entering the country are still required to produce a negative COVID-19 test and proof of full vaccination.

“We haven’t changed the travel guidelines, but persons coming into Guyana you’re required to produce a negative test that’s either with PCR or antigen…in addition to that, you must show proof of vaccination,” the minister reiterated.

As of Tuesday, 85.9 percent of the adult population took the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 66.3 percent is now fully vaccinated.

