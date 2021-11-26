44 graduate from Prime Minister’s ICT training programme

Forty-four children and young adults of Better Hope and La Bonne Intention (LBI), East Coast Demerara, graduated Thursday, from the Industry and Innovation Unit’s Community ICT Training Programme.

The unit, which falls under the Prime Minister’s office, is mandated to create an enabling environment to support an ICT driven private sector, drive economic growth and eliminate social inequalities.

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, MP handing over certificate to an ICT graduate.

Feature speaker, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister, with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, MP, said government will continue to make heavy investments to educate Guyanese at all level.

“You have a government which is led by President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, that continuously takes your story into consideration, your back ground, the community in which you grew up in, your family situation.

We work in ways to make sure that we can provide for each and every one of you, and provide in a way that will have us prepare and to create conditions that you could use to your advantage,” Minister McCoy explained.

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, MP handing over an electronic tablet to an ICT graduate.

He said while the ICT programme is deemed a starter, it is clothed with significant benefits.

“Because it is able to teach you the basics about information, in terms of the skills you need to function in a world where ICT is part of most of what we do,” the minister noted.

He said it is government’s responsibility to make resources available to develop the nation’s young minds. All opportunities available now, should be taken advantage of, the Public Affairs Minister urged.

ICT graduate receiving certificate

He pointed out that the skills acquired from the learning sessions will not only provide financial stability, but will create better families, communities and contribute positively to the already developing Guyana.

“Because by large, we are creating the conditions for better human resource capacity for the people developing you with the right skills and technique that are necessary for the feature and the working environment so that we can build that ideal Guyana,” Minister McCoy underscored.

He urged the graduands to push themselves further and challenge other advanced programmes in the computer technology field.

ICT graduate receiving certificate

Further, the minister said government has created support mechanisms, one being the $19, 000 ‘Because we care’ cash grant and school vouchers, which gave parents more spending power to ensure their children remain in school.

He reminded too, of the 20,000 Guyana Online Academy for Learning (GOAL) scholarship programme launched earlier this year, where thousands of Guyanese are undergoing free university schooling.