An impressive 4,600 students have already registered for Guyana’s Digital School, a groundbreaking platform designed to revolutionise education delivery across Guyana through technology and digital learning tools.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced that this initiative will soon reach learners across the Caribbean, stating, “This school will be open [to] all of the Caribbean. So, students from every country in the region will study at the Guyana Digital School.”

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali at the Guyana Digital School booth at the Building Expo

The president highlighted that this initiative will not only revolutionise access to education but also strengthen ties between countries.

“It allows us to build regional integration and create regional networking among our children,” he revealed at the opening ceremony of the International Building Expo 2025 on Thursday.

The digital school is part of the government’s broader push to expand educational opportunities by utilising technology to connect students, regardless of their location.

Already, the initiative has been implemented in several schools, including Abram Zuil Secondary and Vergenoegen Secondary.

Through this school, students countrywide have equitable access to high-quality online learning resources, ensuring they excel in their examinations. The platform is equipped with a wide range of online textbooks and teaching materials that focus on entrepreneurial skills, cultural education, as well as electronic nursing and accounting.

Students at the Guyana Digital School booth at the Building Expo

Students can participate in various lectures, quizzes, and forums. Each lesson aligns with the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) syllabus.

It is designed to be engaging and relatable for Guyanese students. Experienced local teachers are involved in monitoring students, hosting live lectures, and answering their questions.

This initiative aims to bridge geographical barriers and ensure equitable access to educational resources by providing free lessons to all students at every level nationwide. The Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) is overseeing this initiative to ensure a smooth and efficient transition to e-learning.

The initiative was announced by President Ali in April 2024.

Students interested in enrolling can register for the Guyana Digital School at: digitalschool.moe.edu.gy