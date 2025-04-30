50 Aishalton residents to be employed to construct airstrip

Fifty residents from the Amerindian village of Aishalton in Region Nine will be employed to construct a new airstrip, upgrading the current grass landing strip to a rigid concrete surface.

The upgraded airstrip will span 250 feet in length and 50 metres in width.

Aishalton, located in the Deep South Rupununi, serves as a central hub for nearby communities, providing access to essential services such as healthcare, education, and other amenities.

The Aishalton airstrip

During a recent community outreach, Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill emphasised the importance of the project, noting that the decision to hire residents there was both deliberate and meaningful.

“It is a significant project and we [government] didn’t believe that we should just go and offer it to a contractor, but rather have the residents of Aishalton do the works,” he emphasised.

All materials that can be sourced locally will be purchased from the village. This approach aims to stimulate local economic growth and ensure broader community involvement.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill and the engineering team in Aishalton

The project is being executed and funded by the ministry’s Special Projects Unit (SPU).

Minister Edghill noted that job opportunities are being offered to both men and women at equal pay rates. Skilled labourers will earn $10,000 per day and manual labourers will receive $8,500.

A concrete supplier will be contracted to provide ready-mix concrete that meets the required PSI specifications for durability and safety to ensure the highest standards of construction.

The minister confirmed that all necessary approvals for the project’s expenditure have been granted and works are set to commence immediately.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving citizens’ quality of life.

“You requested, we committed, and today we are fulfilling it, and that is in keeping with every other thing that we would have promised,” Minister Edghill declared.

Residents of Aishalton during the engagement led by Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill

Meanwhile, similar airstrip construction projects are underway in several other hinterland villages, including Paramakatoi and Kwakwani.

These initiatives aim to enhance accessibility, reduce the cost of living, and improve travel safety and comfort for passengers.

