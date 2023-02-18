50 farmers along Soesdyke-Linden Highway to receive piglets to expand livestock production

– processing plant to produce sausages

Some 50 farmers from various communities along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway will receive two piglets each as part of government’s aggressive efforts to expand the livestock sector.

This was disclosed by Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha on Friday during several farmer’s meetings in Region Ten.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha during his address at Circuitville, Region Ten

Minister Mustapha highlighted that work is currently being done at Garden of Eden on the East Bank of Demerara to build a cutting-edge processing plant.

“We are not only developing the crop sector. We are trying to develop all of the sectors within the agriculture sector. We want the livestock sector to be very vibrant. There is an investor who will build a processing plant to produce sausages. So, if that plant is built there, the demand for pork will increase tremendously and you can concentrate on doing that,” the minister pointed out.

Minister Mustapha noted that the processing facility will help to bring major relief to the farmers since it will also create avenues for investment and employment.

Some of the pigs at one of the pens at Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA)

Government remains dedicated to boosting production and productivity through the promotion of high-value and value-added products, and facilitating market access for farmers.

With a budgetary allocation of $32 billion in the agriculture sector, the minister emphasised that, “We [government] are trying our utmost to ensure that we ease the burdens on the Guyanese people. That is our philosophy. We will work to ensure that we do that,” the minister related to the farmers.

