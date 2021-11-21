500 house lots for Lethem residents

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) will be distributing 500 house lots to residents of Lethem, Region Nine, during its ‘Dream Realise’ housing drive on Monday.

The planned distribution exercise will see residents receiving house lots in Track ‘CHPA’ housing scheme in the vicinity of ‘Poke’ Bridge, Lethem.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, MP

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, MP, said house lots have been assigned to low, moderate, and middle-income applicants. Residential/commercial applicants will be allocated subsequently.

He told DPI that the distribution exercise will see a reduction in the backlog of the applications in Lethem which stands at 925.

The exercise, Minister Croal said, also forms part of CH&PA’s national housing programme which will see the government delivering its promise of distributing 50,000 house lots- 10,000 annually within five years.

All is set for the CH&PA’s “Dream Realised” programme in Lethem on Monday

Apart from the allocation exercise, interviews and surveys will also be conducted. Residents will also have an opportunity to have one-on-one with Minister Croal and Minister within the Ministry, Susan Rodrigues, MP.

The government has so far distributed some 9000 house lots to Guyanese. This brings the administration closer to reaching its target of distributing 10,000 house lots during its first year in office.