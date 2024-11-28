$6.5B approved to accelerate infrastructure development in housing sector

A significant $6.5 billion in supplementary funds have been appropriated for the Ministry of Housing and Water, paving the way for transformational projects to be undertaken nationwide.

Minister Colling Croal outlined these major projects, as he appeared before the Committee of Supply Wednesday evening, to defend the requested supplementary financial provisions.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal, MP, as he responded to questions on Wednesday in the National Assembly

The $6.5 billion has been earmarked for capital expenditures, focusing on five major projects, including the expansion of roadworks, including the Massy and Stadium roads, and connecting streets, valued at $1.5 billion.

An additional $1.6 billion will fund critical expansion of the carriageway from the new Demerara River Bridge to the new Heroes Highway, which will be completed by mid-2025.

According to Minister Croal, $359 million will accelerate the four-lane expansion road project, within Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown.

Another $2.4 billion will advance infrastructural works in the Wales housing scheme, West Bank Demerara, Region Three.

Furthermore, sums totalling $653 million will implement electrical installation in new housing schemes, so that allottees can move in swiftly.

“This [sum] is not going to one area, it is going for us to bring all the 2023 housing schemes up to date, and then of course, push forward for this year’s new housing areas,” Minister Croal relayed when questioned by the opposition.

Additionally, Minister Croal informed the house that all projects, with the exception of the Massy and Liliendaal road project, were tendered publicly, demonstrating the government’s commitment to transparency.

These initiatives aim to modernise communities, enhance connectivity, and improve living standards nationwide, in keeping with the government’s 2020-2025 manifesto.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

