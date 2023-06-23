$64M to be injected for hinterland water supply projects

The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has invited persons to undertake several critical projects aimed at improving water supply infrastructure in hinterland communities totalling $64 million.

These include the drilling of potable water wells in Rewa, Parishara, and Rukumuta, Region Nine, with an estimated cost of $15 million each, as well as the installation of 100-millimetre distribution mains in Bamia, Region Ten to the tune of $19 million.

This year some $1.4 billion was allocated for upgrading and extending water supply systems in hinterland communities, as part of the hinterland water programme.

A community in the hinterland accessing potable for the first time

A total of $650 million was set aside to increase water coverage in the hinterland to 96 per cent across Region Nine.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal stated in comparison to other hinterland regions, the Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo stands out as the most advanced in terms of water coverage.

“What we have done is to invest more this year to move it to that 100 per cent so that we can concentrate on the other hinterland regions,” he underscored during a recent activity in Lethem.

Contractors interested in bidding for the projects can purchase a complete set of bidding documents from the cashier at GWI Shelter Belt, Vlissengen Road and Church Street, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, for a non-refundable fee of $5,000 for each project.

Bids must be deposited into the GWI Board Tender Committee Box located at the Vlissengen office on or before Friday, 14 July 2023, at 11:00hrs.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

