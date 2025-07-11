67 Bartica contractors to execute $132.5M drainage, desilting projects

A total of 67 contracts were signed by small contractors from Bartica, Region Seven, for the cleaning of drains, culverts, and road shoulders as part of ongoing efforts to mitigate flooding across the region.

The $132.5 million worth of desilting projects, signed on Friday, are expected to significantly impact the lives of the contractors, boost economic activity, and drive growth in the area.

A small contractor from Bartica signing a drainage and irrigation contract

At the signing ceremony, Adrian Bradford told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the income from his project will go a long way to help him build a home for his family.

“I want to thank the government for this help. As a young father of three with a young wife, we were recently awarded the lease for our land, so this will be a great help for us to actually start constructing our home. Development has already begun, and I can only hope for more,” Bradford said.

Ashanti King, a single mother of two who also supports two brothers, said the income from the initiative will help her to open her own business, and this will improve her financial situation.

Small contractors at the drainage and irrigation signing ceremony on Friday

“I’m currently working on a small business, and this is going to help me get it off the ground. I’m very grateful for this,” King said.

Another beneficiary, John Campbell, said the government’s previous works in his community, Mora Camp, inspired him to get involved in the initiative.

“Before receiving this award, I saw the work the government did in my community, and that alone gave me the confidence that real transformation is happening in Bartica. This initiative gives me more strength knowing the government is working for us and our town,” Campbell shared.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill announced that all of the awardees are first-time beneficiaries of the programme.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill delivering remarks at the signing ceremony on Friday

He encouraged the new contractors to carry out the works to the highest standard, stressing the importance of quality delivery.

“What we are doing here today is not just passing by and weeding a corner of a drain and moving on. Your involvement at this level means you are partners in development with the government, working to enhance and improve living standards,” the Minister emphasised.

To ensure the works are executed efficiently and to ease any financial burdens, the government is providing up to 50 per cent of the contract sum as a mobilisation advance.

“So, it means that when you get your money, you have enough money to pay the workmen,” Minister Edghill explained.

The funds will also cover the payment of trucks to remove and properly dispose of waste materials.

Strict penalties will be enforced if contractors dump waste on the shoulders of roads.

Meanwhile, this type of investment is not new to Region Seven; just last year, over 60 small contractors also benefited from similar works.

Minister Edghill reiterated the government’s commitment to providing economic opportunities to improve the lives of all Guyanese.