670 hinterland residents enjoying improved access to potable water  

A total of 670 residents of Acquero, Skyland and Koko in Region One now have easier access to potable water following the commissioning of a new water supply system in each village.

The systems totalling $44 million were officially commissioned by Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal on Tuesday and Wednesday. He was joined by GWI’s Hinterland Services Director, Ramchand Jailal and representatives from the communities.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal commissions the Acquero water supply system

Minister Croal reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to guaranteeing that every community, regardless of its location, has reliable access to clean water.

Acquero

Thanks to the new well in Acquero, 130 residents are now enjoying better access to water.

The $15 million investment was a collaboration between Guyana Water Inc (GWI) and the community to drill a six-inch PVC water well, install a photovoltaic pumping system, and construct a fence around the infrastructure.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal samples water from the Acquero water supply system

Skyland

Close to 70 Skyland residents no longer have to worry about relying on creeks and rainwater harvesting for their daily water needs.

Thanks to the new $17 million well, 95 per cent of the community now has a reliable supply of clean water.

A resident of Skyland is sampling water from the new system

The contractor, Diamond Drilling and Supplies, handled the drilling, while GWI set up the distribution network.

The project involved drilling a 6-inch PVC water well, laying 1.5 kilometres of distribution network, and building a solar pumping system for sustainability.

A 25ft x 25ft chain-link fence was also built to secure the facility, and 15 standpipes were installed across the community.

Koko

Approximately 98 per cent of the Koko community is getting service from the new $12 million well.

GWI carried out the project in collaboration with the community. It included the drilling of a 6-inch PVC water well, the installation of nearly three kilometres of distribution network, the construction of a photovoltaic pumping system, the construction of a 25 ft by 25 ft chain-link fence, and the establishment of standpipes and service connections throughout the village.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal commissions new water supply system at Koko

The old well in Koko, equipped with an 11 SQF pump, was interconnected with the new facility to ensure a more efficient and consistent water supply there.

As a result, residents are benefitting from both standpipes and direct service connections.

Other wells are under construction in several villages across Region One as part of efforts to expand potable water coverage in the region.