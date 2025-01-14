$700M water treatment facility commissioned at Caledonia will service 14,000 residents

The new $700 million water treatment facility commissioned at Caledonia, East Bank Demerara, will service close to 14,000 residents in communities stretching from New Hope to Soesdyke.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali officially inaugurated the potable water processing facility Sunday afternoon.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs Kwame McCoy, Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, and Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water Susan Rodrigues at the commissioning ceremony (left to right)

Equipped with advanced systems, the plant can treat over seven mega litres of water daily. This output drastically surpasses the project’s original expectation of 6.3 mega litres.

It is designed with two large storage tanks and guarantees a steady water supply during peak hours. Moreover, an integrated power generator is attached to ensure uninterrupted service is provided during power outages.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali drinking potable water from the plant

As one of the first seven large water treatment plants to be commissioned, the Caledonia water plant is a pivotal step by the government to provide access to clean water for Guyanese.

“When we came back into office in 2020, we came with a very clear vision, and that is how we can reduce the cost of water to the homes, how we can improve the quality, and how we can expand production,” President Ali stated during his keynote address.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali walking around the facility

He stated his administration achieved something remarkable on the global stage by lowering the cost of water.

“Not only did we remove taxes, but we reduced water tariff by five per cent. That would have saved consumers more than $260 million annually and that was in keeping with the initiatives to cushion the impact of the pandemic,” the Guyanese leader said.

The government has invested over $65 billion in the water sector over the past four years.

In 2024 alone, the government’s investment in the water sector was twice the total money spent between 2015 and 2020 when the APNU+AFC reigned.

A total of $23 billion was allocated for water in 2024.

According to President Ali, 98.3 per cent of Guyanese are now enjoying access to potable water as a result of these expenditures.

More efforts are being undertaken to ensure this figure extends to 100 per cent to create a Guyana where residents can drink directly from their taps.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal said “This is only the beginning. We are building a Guyana where every home has access to clean water. Where every family can thrive and where every community can flourish.”

Meanwhile,the Caledonia Water Treatment Plant is already making tremendous headway as it exceeds the World Health Organisation (WHO) standards, achieving an iron level of 0.01 per litre, well below the WHO standard of 0.03.

In addition to providing clean water to residents, the facility is set to contribute to the overall enhancement of the region by boosting agricultural productivity and supporting firefighting.

