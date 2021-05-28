79 per cent of Saxakalli’s adult population vaccinated against COVID-19

– residents welcome vaccination drive

Approximately 79 per cent of the adult population on the island of Saxakalli, Essequibo River, Region Three, have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Director General at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Vishwa Mahadeo on Thursday led a medical specialist outreach and COVID-19 vaccination drive to Saxakalli and Karia Karia.

Visiting doctors and medical staff attend to patients during the specialist medical outreach at Saxakalli

Community Health Worker (CHW) Ms. Helen Williams, told DPI the vaccination drive is timely as the community recently recorded a few Covid positive cases.

“Today’s activity was a success because we get a lot of people out to see the doctors. It was very important because we’re having a COVID-19 outbreak in Saxakalli and we are very happy for the vaccine,” she said.

Community Health Worker, Ms. Helen Williams

Ms. Williams said the other services provided by the team were also essential to the community. These included general medical check-ups for adults and children, gynaecological services, ear, nose and throat, physiotherapy, dental and rehabilitation services and blood tests.

Dr. Mahadeo, meanwhile congratulated CHW Williams for mobilising members of her community and for sensitising them about the COVID-19 vaccines.

“We could safely say at Saxakalli that we would have done nearly 80 per cent, 79 per cent plus of the eligible population that got their first dose of vaccine. So, congratulations and it’s good to know that we have communities that are active.

Saxakalli resident Ms. Celine Prince takes her first dose of the Sputnik V vaccine

And she has promised that within the shortest possible time she would have the rest of the population motivated and ready to take the vaccine.

So, that’s a good example for others to follow, also coming out of Region One where we had 100 per cent in one area,” Dr. Mahadeo said.

Persons who received their first jabs during the vaccination drive said they did so to protect themselves and their families.

Saxakalli boasts a total of 119 persons. About one month ago 30 members of the community’s adult population were administered their first COVID-19 vaccine. On Thursday, another 19 took the vaccine.

The team then headed to Karia Karia where similar services were provided.

