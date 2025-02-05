$7B set aside for development in Region Nine

A total of $7 billion was approved by the Parliamentary Committee of Supply Tuesday evening to drive development in Region Nine for 2025.

The budget will fund various programmes aimed at improving the livelihood of residents in Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo while fostering sustainable growth and bridging the gap between the hinterland and the coastland.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Sonia Parag

The region’s education sector has received the largest allocation, with $3.74 billion dedicated to enhancing learning facilities and services.

Of this sum, $82 million will go towards school maintenance, including repairs at the Lethem Learning and Resource Centre, Semonie Head Teachers Quarters and teachers’ quarters in Potarinau, Kaicumbay, and Kumu.

A further $399 million has been allocated to sustain the government’s dietary programme for dormitory students.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Sonia Parag broke down the sum, noting that it will cater for nutritious meals for over 1,300 students at Annai, St Ignatius, Sand Creek, Aishalton and Karasabai dormitories at $200 per meal.

“The children are getting healthy meals and it is being bought in bulk,” she assured the house.

The minister noted that each sub-district has its own suppliers and five cooks at each dormitory prepare the meals.

Agriculture Boost

The region’s agricultural sector will receive $199.5 million to support various initiatives.

This includes the establishment of a $3 million water system, the construction of a foot-and-mouth disease camp and the development of a data system for plant nurseries and animal tracking.

Funding has also been allocated for the expansion of plantain cultivation, swine breeding units and plant nurseries.

Several schools including St Ignatius Secondary will benefit from the construction of chicken pens.

Three new shade houses will also be built to support agricultural training and food production in the region.

Another $94 million has been set aside for the construction of culverts.

Strengthening Healthcare

The health sector will benefit from a $1.96 billion allocation to upgrade facilities and services.

Some $134 million is earmarked for rehabilitating health centres in Shulinab, Katoonarib, Rupertee, Karasabai and other locations.

Infrastructural Upgrades

A sum of $677 million has been allocated to maintain roads, bridges, and other critical infrastructure.

This will see improvements to Toka Farm Road, Kwaimatta-Kurupakari Road and Meriwau Farm Road to the tune of $86 million.

The sum of $61 million was also earmarked for bridge maintenance at Surama, Yupukari, Rupununi Crossing, Yurong Paru, and Bashaizon.

Another $455.9 was allocated for the regional administration and finance programme.

