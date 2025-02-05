$8.5B approved to improve several sectors in Region Ten

Residents in Region Ten will see major development in health, education, agriculture and infrastructure in 2025 following the Committee of Supply’s approval of $8.5 billion.

Education

The sum of $5.6 billion will go towards the enhancement of education delivery in the region.

During the consideration of the budget estimates in the National Assembly Tuesday night, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Sonia Parag noted that several educational infrastructures will be maintained at a cost of $136.5 million.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Sonia Parag, Regional Executive Officer (REO) Dwight John and other medical staff during the consideration of the estimates

These include 23 nurseries, 29 primaries, and eight secondary schools, along with other educational buildings.

“People are quite happy to have maintenance and rehabilitation works being done at these schools…We are going to work very closely with the tender board and the regional system to ensure we have an early roll-out and completion of the projects,” Minister Parag explained.

She stated that the Wairuni Primary School is about 80 per cent complete, and will be ready for the new school term in September.

More than $45 million will be spent on dietary supplies for 80 students at the Amelia’s Ward student dormitory, 53 at the Kwakwani student dormitory, and 20 at the Amerindian hostel.

An investment of $23.3 million will be made to purchase several buses, canter trucks, and two all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) to support the education sector.

Public Works

The government plans to invest$437.7 million to develop the region’s public infrastructure.

Some $70 million will be spent on the maintenance of roads in areas including Amelia’s Ward and Wismar.

Twenty-one million dollars will be used for the continued maintenance of sea and river defences at the Riverfront at Mackenzie. Similar works will be undertaken on the eroded sections at the main entrance roadways and revetment walls at Burnham Drive.

Another $7.8 million will be spent to maintain critical access bridges at Sunflower Street and Christiansburg/Wismar.

The bridge at Blueberry Hill, Wismar will undergo rehabilitation works for $30 million and will benefit 15,000 individuals.

Agriculture

An investment of $109.9 million will boost the region’s agriculture sector.

The farm-to-market access road at West Watooka will be upgraded to an asphalt surface, providing easier access to transport for 1,000 farmers and residents. Thirty acres of farmlands will become available for cultivation.

The fair-weather farm-to-market access road at Kimbia will undergo similar works for $13 million, benefitting 1,000 residents and farmers.

Health

A total of $1.6 billion has been set aside to bolster the region’s healthcare system.

Minister Parag made it clear that “There is no shortage of drugs and medical supplies” in the region.vAnother $230 million will be set aside for drugs and medical supplies this year.

Boats and engines valued at $64.4 million will be procured for health facilities in Develt, River’s View and Falmouth.

The watercraft will also help community health workers (CHWs) provide effective home visits and increase vaccinations for many residents.

Some $105 million will also be invested to obtain furniture and equipment including a smartboard, small and large refrigerators and medication refrigerators.

