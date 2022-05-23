$800M for roads in Linden; $300M for Kwakwani -Minister Edghill

Approximately $1.1 billion in road works will be undertaken in Linden and Kwakwani, Region 10, according to Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill.

He said about $800 million will be spent in Linden and about $300 million in the community of Kwakwani.

The minister was delivering remarks at the recent contract signing and sod turning ceremony for the new Linden to Mabura Hill Road on Friday.

One of the roads in Linden

“You would have seen already advertised is almost 20 something roads that will be done in the Linden township costing almost $800 million. Most of those bids are being opened on June 9,” the Minister revealed.

“We are going to be spending about $300 million, and we will be putting in all-weather roads in Kwakwani. Not just grading and putting laterite, we will be putting in asphaltic concrete, and rigid pavement roads in Kwakwani in the year 2022,” he stated.

It was also pointed out that the roads in Landersville and Hururu will be rehabilitated while the roads to Muritaro and Malali will also be upgraded. Those are roads which were under water during the countrywide flood last year.

The public works minister noted that government will continue to work with all of Guyana to ensure everyone enjoys development.

“This is not the end of all that we are doing, 2023 is right around the corner. Somebody got to be first, somebody got to be second, but the Irfaan Ali government will ensure that we bring development to every community, every area. We do not look at face, religion, ballot box or what comments you make. We look at the fact that you are Guyanese because we are building one Guyana,” Minister Edghill stated.

Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo on a recent outreach to Region 10, reminded residents that they will not be left out of government’s development plans. Additionally, the Vice President said government will be providing 800 part time jobs for the people of the Upper Demerara-Berbice region.

