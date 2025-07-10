84 Lindeners upskilled to take on new economic opportunities

Eighty-four Lindeners are now better positioned to seize new economic opportunities after successfully graduating from the Ministry of Labour’s Board of Industrial Training (BIT) Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme on Wednesday.

Among the graduates were 19 women and 65 men.

The four-month training, held at the Linden Technical Institute, was made possible through a joint partnership between the Government’s Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) and the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, alongside graduates and programme representatives

The programme provided participants with practical and theoretical skills in heavy-duty equipment operation, welding and fabrication, electrical installation, and motor vehicle repairs, preparing them for employment or entrepreneurship in various industries.

One of the standout graduates, 45-year-old Gale Jerry, completed the welding and fabrication course.

Speaking passionately about her journey, she underscored the importance of women stepping forward to acquire technical skills.

“I encourage every young woman to get up and learn a trade because right now, women are leading the way. We are the way-makers,” Jerry said. “Don’t let age hold you back. Don’t sit back thinking, ‘I’m too old’ or ‘How will I manage this?’ Just take that first step, and the rest will follow. That’s the path forward.”

Jerry expressed heartfelt gratitude to her dedicated instructor and the government for providing a supportive learning environment.

“I worked with a very enthusiastic teacher, someone who truly loves what she does. Her passion inspired all of us. My classmates were amazing. They loved the work too. We had a comfortable environment that allowed us to learn, grow, and become like a family. I pray this programme continues so that others can benefit the way I have,” Jerry stated.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, handing overa certificate to a graduate

Another graduate, 20-year-old Quacy Thompson, shared how the programme helped him find direction after a period of uncertainty.

“I joined because I realised I had nothing much going on. I’ve always liked fixing things with my uncle, like bikes and cars. Even though my dream is to become an equipment operator, I chose motor vehicle repairs so I can know how to fix machines or at least understand what’s wrong when something breaks,” Thompson said.

Thompson praised the government for giving young people a second chance.

“Not everyone got to finish school or pass CSEC, but this programme gives us hope. It gives us skills so even if we don’t have formal qualifications, we can still show what we’re capable of and find a job,” he noted.

The comprehensive programme, which ran from February 3 to June 4, 2025, combined both theoretical and hands-on practical training, with classes held four days a week.

Participants also received essential Occupational Health and Safety training, ensuring they are workplace-ready.

Delivering the keynote address at the graduation ceremony, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, emphasised the growing demand for skilled workers in Guyana’s rapidly developing economy.

“The skills that you have received and the certificate put you out on the market with the ability to earn and not just earn but earn decent wages. There is work that is becoming more and more available, and because of work becoming more available, more and more young people must equip themselves so that they can be first in line to get the jobs that are needed for the development of Guyana,” he stated.

The minister further highlighted that true development must come with dignity. He pledged the PPP/C administration’s continued commitment to delivering dignified opportunities to earn a livelihood for every Guyanese.