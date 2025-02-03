85 water tanks delivered to Moblissa, Long Creek residents

The government has distributed 85 new water tanks to communities along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway, bringing joy and relief to residents of Moblissa and Long Creek.

The distribution, led by the Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Information and Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy addresses long-standing water access struggles.

Previously, residents faced the arduous task of fetching water from the creek and relying on rainfall.

The new tanks have been hailed as a ‘blessing,’ significantly easing their water access challenges.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke with some recipients who shared how the tanks will drastically improve their lives.

Pensioner Clement Hackett highlighted the daily struggle of accessing water, noting that residents rely heavily on rainfall and often have to fetch water from a creek when rain is scarce.

“So now when we get rain, this here [the tank] will assist in giving us more water, so we are thankful for it,” he shared.

This sentiment was echoed by many others, including pensioners, single mothers, caretakers, and business owners.

One particularly grateful recipient was Michael Hernandez who described the challenges of living miles away from the nearest water source.

“In that area there [where we live], we have a very small creek so the black tank will benefit us [a lot],” he said.

Single mother of two, Bernadine Debiden told DPI “For me to get water I have to go till by the creek and it’s a good way… it’s a great help because I’m a single mom I have two kids and the water problem is really hard so the tank will come in good use.”

The impact of these tanks extends beyond household use. Local farmers also welcomed the initiative, recognising its potential to boost agricultural productivity.

“We are thankful for the tank,” said Khamwatie Manbodh pointing out, “We are thankful for every little assistance we are getting as farmers. We need this boost.”

Other experienced farmers like Elizabeth Miguel who has been farming for 10 years marveled at this timely assistance.

During the distribution exercise, Minister McCoy emphasised the government’s commitment to improving citizen’s access to essential services, explaining how Budget 2025 is a tool for community development.

“We are continuously working to ensure that everyday people have the opportunity to be able to better their lives…ensuring you have the type of infrastructure that lends itself to creating wholesome livable communities and also to ensure that our people are able to thrive daily with more opportunities and disposable income,” Minister McCoy said.

He also noted that this year’s budget focuses heavily on community investments, ensuring access to basic amenities where people can thrive and lead comfortable lives.

“The budget will focus heavily on investing in the communities, making sure that we work to enhance your community recreational facilities, ensuring that we streamline all the aspects in relation to healthcare [and] education,” he explained.

Scores of tanks have already been distributed in communities along the highway, benefitting over 100 households.

