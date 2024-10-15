$91M injected for road development in Patentia, WBD

The community of Skull City located at Patentia, West Bank Demerara is set for a significant transformation with $91 million being invested in upgrading the mud dam into a concrete road.

The upgrades are in response to residents’ concerns over the deplorable condition of the thoroughfare.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar during a community engagement in Skull City, Patentia, West Bank Demerara

During a visit to the area on Monday, the Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar assured residents that work would begin promptly.

“The contractor was awarded a contract for $91 million to fix the road. I am giving him two days to show up here to start working on it and I will be checking back with them,” the minister announced.

The contract, which has a six-month deadline, was awarded on July 2 to Bardon Construction. It covers the upgrade of 650 meters of mud dam. The works were delayed due to illegal electrical connections within the area.

After learning about the challenges, the minister contacted Guyana Power and Light (GPL) and Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) to promptly resolve the issue. GPL will transfer the current electrical wires to new poles.

These efforts aim to ensure the safety of over 300 children living in the community.

Additionally, drainage issues were also addressed. Minister Indar assured that the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) will take action to resolve these concerns.

He also noted that the ministry’s engineers will assess the deteriorating main access bridge within the week.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar engaging resident in Skull City, Patentia, West Bank Demerara Current state of the road network in Skull City, Patentia, West Bank Demerara

