$920M Aishalton airfield commissioned, modern terminal to follow 

If you’re travelling to Aishalton in Region Nine and glance out of your aircraft window, you’ll now see a brand new, two-thousand-five-hundred-foot airfield, built to ensure safer, more reliable landings.

It wasn’t always like this. The airstrip was once made of laterite and scattered with vegetation, making landings treacherous for pilots, especially after heavy rainfall. Evening flights were almost impossible, creating serious challenges for residents who depend on air travel for medical care, supplies, and connectivity.

The rehabilitated airstrip features a reinforced concrete surface with a runway length of 2,500 feet and a width of 50 feet, along with a 200-foot by 50-foot apron.

The residents were often forced to travel to Lethem to access air services, a journey that could take several hours, stretching to nearly five hours during the rainy season.

On Thursday, those residents were able to breathe a sigh of relief as they witnessed the commissioning of their $920.399 million rehabilitated airfield, a major infrastructure investment aimed at improving connectivity, reducing transportation costs, and expanding economic opportunities in the hinterland.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali was there to deliver the feature address. He reminded the hundreds of residents attending the commissioning ceremony that a people-centred leadership is committed to inclusive development and ensuring that geography does not hinder their access to opportunity.

President Irfaan Ali delivering the feature address at the commissioning of the Aishalton airstrip

“We don’t believe in ruler-based leadership. We believe in servant-based leadership,” the president said.

The rehabilitation of the Aishalton airfield was executed by the Ministry of Public Works’ Special Projects Unit, in collaboration with International Import & Supplies and the Aishalton Village Council.

The labour force was drawn largely from the village itself, employing at least 60 residents, including skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled workers.

President Irfaan Ali and the residents cutting the ribbon for the Aishalton airstrip

Work commenced on October 2, 2025, and was completed on December 15, 2025. The new airfield can accommodate all local aircraft, with the exception of the Beechcraft, which requires a longer runway.

An aircraft on the Aishalton airstrip

President Ali noted that the upgraded facility resolves long-standing challenges caused by weather-related disruptions that previously affected medical evacuations, food supplies and scheduled flights.

“That is no longer and that would no longer be the case,” he said, as he highlighted the improved reliability of air access to the South Rupununi.

The president also announced plans for the construction of a modern terminal building at the airfield, revealing an artist’s impressions during the ceremony.



An artist’s rendition of the proposed terminal to be built at the Aishalton airfield

The proposed terminal will house immigration and police services and provide a welcoming facility for visitors, further supporting tourism development in the community.

“This one investment is stimulating another investment,” President Ali said, noting that the terminal is expected to cost approximately $50 million.

The commissioning coincided with the first shipment of mangoes departing Aishalton via the rehabilitated runway, signalling improved market access for farmers.

President Ali outlined ambitious agricultural production targets for Regions Eight and Nine, including 150,000 pounds of mangoes annually, as part of the government’s food security and import substitution strategy.

President Ali, displaying local mangoes grown in Aishalton

“The first shipment of mango is going out from your airstrip today,” the president said, noting that several thousand pounds of produce were transported, items that would have otherwise gone to waste.

President Ali reiterated an appeal he made earlier this week for airline operators to reduce fares, stressing that communities must benefit directly from public investment.

“You’re not doing them a favour. You have a responsibility,” he said.

He announced that, effective February 1, Jags Aviation will reduce fares to Aishalton and Paramakatoi, becoming the first operator to respond to the president’s request.

President Ali reaffirmed plans for the construction of at least 35 additional airstrips across hinterland communities, as well as a new modern airport in Lethem, as part of a broader strategy to integrate Regions Eight and Nine into the national transportation network.

“As we open this airstrip in Aishalton, we are saying clearly and confidently that geography will no longer decide who gets ahead and who is left behind,” President Ali said.

“This is how we ensure that development is not coastal-centric, but nationally inclusive.”

Just a few days ago, the former laterite landing strip in Paramakatoi, Region Eight, was transformed into a state-of-the-art concrete surface runway, thanks to a significant government investment of approximately $800 million.