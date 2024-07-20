$95.7M river defence project underway in Linden

A fortified river defence structure is being constructed along the Wismar shore to the tune of $95.7 million to absorb the impact of waves on the natural and built environment.

The project spans some 175 meters in length and is slated to be completed by mid-August.

This is according to Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill. He inspected the project on Wednesday.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill

“We are satisfied with the level of mobilisation and the speed in which the project is moving. So, this project will be completed by mid-August,” the minister disclosed.

Rip rap or rock armour is being used to control erosion by guarding the surface and dissipating wave energy reaching the shoreline.

Rip rap is large boulders interlocked together to form rock revetments.

A gabion basket is also being used to further prevent erosion by providing a landscape element to the structure.

Ongoing River defence works on the Mackenzie watershore

The application is a wired basket compacted with various rocks or soil and is typically used in streambanks and areas with steep slopes.

Minister Edghill stated that these applications were used to reinforce the structure at Spikeland and are being used now to prevent the riverfront from breaking away and flooding surrounding areas.

He further emphasised the importance of the sturdy sea and river defence structures to safeguard the lives of citizens and their properties.

He noted that the government has been taking an aggressive approach to monitor and upgrade existing structures.

Mackenzie watershore, Region Ten

As a result, some $6.9 billion was dedicated to fortifying the country’s sea and river defence infrastructure in Budget 2024.

Similarly, a docking facility is set to be constructed at the Mackenzie boat landing dedicated to the people of Malali and Muritaro.

The design of the facility has already been obtained and a contractor is to be assigned. Despite this, Minister Edghill assured that works will commence in August.

The $15 million dock will consist of a shed, waiting area, and washroom facilities.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

