A better life is guaranteed – Region Nine RHO

Candidate for the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Cerdel McWatt is encouraging residents of Region Nine (Upper Takutu – Upper Essequibo) to support the presidential candidate whose track record is distinguished by transformative development.

McWatt, who is also the Regional Health Officer (RHO), spoke of the period 2015-2020, which he labelled as “dark days” in the healthcare sector, where few pharmaceuticals were available to residents in the region.

During a fiery speech at a public rally attended by thousands in Lethem on Sunday, the RHO revealed that during the period 2015-2020, a meagre three healthcare facilities were introduced in the region.



Candidate for the People’s Progressive Party/Civic Cerdel McWatt speaking to residents of Region Nine

Today, he said, the story is different. “Under President Dr Ali, 62 healthcare facilities have been developed” Additionally, 1,300 surgeries have been conducted – an unprecedented feat for a single calendar year in Region Nine.

McWatt also revealed that during the years of the previous government, fewer than 40 health workers were employed in the region. “Within the short period [2020-2025], we have trained and employed some 400 healthcare providers,” the RHO added.

McWatt believes that for progress to continue, President Ali must return to the helm of the nation.