About 400 more workers to join gas-to-energy project

Guyana’s gas-to-energy (GTE) project is now close to 68 per cent completed, as contractors push ahead to finish the pouring of concrete on several foundations at the Wales site in Region Three.

The contractor, Lindsayca, has begun the construction of several units to house an additional 400 workers who will operate on 12-hour shifts.

A major part of this initiative is the power plant, which will use natural gas to generate electricity. Upon completion, it will deliver 300 megawatts (MW) of power to Guyanese countrywide. The power plant is about 74 per cent completed.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips and Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation Deodat Indar visited the site for a progress report on Monday.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips during a tour of the facility

The prime minister assured that in 2026, Guyanese will benefit from the project.

“Definitely during the latter part of 2026, the people of Guyana will be benefitting from electricity at a reduced cost because of this project,” he stated.

Already, the concrete for the foundation where one of the turbines will rest has been poured. The next foundation is expected to begin on Monday.

Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation Deodat Indar addresses contractors on Monday

Minister Indar reminded that the completion of the project is a campaign promise, and remains “on top of the priority list” for the government.

“Our government has put in our manifesto that the electricity price has to be cut in half. This is how important this plant is to us,” the minister explained.



Ongoing works at the site

The introduction of the project will create the foundation for an industrial transformation in Guyana. Lands have already been designated for a fertiliser plant, a glass factory, and a data centre.