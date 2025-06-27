About 4,000 jobs to become available for Guyanese

-with the opening of six new hotels

For many Guyanese, the promise of stable jobs and a better future is becoming a reality as approximately 4,000 new jobs will be available with the launch of several high-end and local hotels in the coming year, Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has said.

Dr Jagdeo, who also holds the post of General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), made the disclosure when he provided the media with a snippet of the party’s development plan for their second term in government.

Vice President and General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

He recalled the challenges of attracting hotel investments in the past, noting that the previous PPP/C Administration had to build the Guyana Marriott Hotel themselves, because private investors were unwilling to take the risk at the time.

“Since we got back into office, look at what changes have been made in the hospitality sector,” he said during his weekly press conference at Freedom House on Thursday.

Inside the US$20 million Courtyard by Marriott Hotel

Now, with Guyana’s hospitality sector thriving, six international hotels are expected to open within a year, adding 1,500 international-standard rooms to the Guyanese market. Additionally, the construction of 18 smaller local hotels is currently underway, which will contribute another 1,000 hotel rooms.

And, “within the next year, we would have nearly 2,500 more hotel rooms; 1,500 of which will be of international standards. The amount of people who would have to work in these hotels alone, by mid-next year, will be about 3,000-4,000 people,” he explained. “That’s jobs in [just that [sector].“

To complement this expansion, a US$7.2 million Hospitality and Tourism Training Institute is being constructed in Port Mourant, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne). Through this facility, Guyanese will be prepared for their respective roles in this burgeoning industry.

GS Jagdeo said all these plans are mapped out and slammed the political opposition for what he says has not made no substantial promises related to the hospitality sector. “What are they going to say about hotel development and the job creation in this area? he asked.

Currently, construction is underway for the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel located at Houston East Bank Demerara, while Courtyard by Marriott Hotel is progressing at Timehri, near the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA). Also, the AC Marriott Hotel at Ogle near the Eugene F Correia International Airport, Pasha Global and the Ocean View Best Western Hotel at Liliendaal Seafront, both on the East Coast Demerara are progressing.

Recently, the Aiden by Best Western Midtown and the Royal International Hotels were commissioned recently.

Aiden by West Western Midtown Hotel is open for business

Meanwhile, in the healthcare sector, another 4,000 Guyanese will be employed as the government aims to commission six new, state-of-the-art hospitals within three months. The $6.6 billion Diamond Regional Hospital has already been opened and is serving 40,000 residents along the East Bank Corridor.

The government, in its 2020-2025 manifesto, committed to providing 50,000 jobs for Guyanese. Not only have they fulfilled this promise, but surpassed it wth over 60,000 people now enjoying employment in the public and private sectors.