Abram Zuil, Queenstown Nursery Schools commissioned in Region Two

The Essequibo Coast now has two spanking new Nursery schools to better serve the children of Region Two. Today, the Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand commissioned the new Abram Zuil Nursery School and the Queenstown Nursery School.

Headteacher of the Queenstown Nursery School, Ms. Thelsa John said that today will be recorded in the school’s history and continuously celebrated by everyone who has an interest in the school.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand

Minister Manickchand during her remarks said that the Government of Guyana is committed to creating a world-class education system as is often spoken about by His Excellency Dr. Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana.

However, she noted that constructing new schools is not the only aspect of this improved sector that is coming. She said that a large part of it is ensuring the system has 100% trained teachers in the classrooms.

Headteacher of Queenstown Nursery School, Ms. Thelsa John

She said that this is being pursued at the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) by providing training online. She noted that this route has increased the College’s intake from 535 in previous years to almost 3000.

According to Minister Manickchand years from now when other countries will not have the needed number of trained teachers because of closures due to COVID-19, Guyana will not be affected. She also noted that persons who join the teaching profession will be required to either be trained or expected to begin training shortly after.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand along with pupils and teachers of the Queenstown Nursery School cutting the ribbon to officially commission the new school

Moreover, the Education Minister said that the education system will be supported even further with the expansion of the School Feeding Programme in the region. This will also be complemented with the Government’s Because We Care cash grant and school supply voucher which collectively values $30,000 this year. She said that the distribution of this grant is expected to begin in June to be distributed to each school child in the public and private school system.

Assistant Chief Education Officer (Nursery), Mr. Devendre Persaud

In addition to these measures, primary school students will be provided with the textbooks they require for school. Minister Manickchand urged parents to play an active role in their children’s development so that they can supersede their parents and contribute meaningfully to the country’s growth.

Assistant Chief Education Officer (Nursery), Mr. Devendre Persaud applauded the Regional Administration and the Department of Education for their great work to improve the quality of education in the region. He said that nursery education is paramount in the development of a rounded child. “It encourages critical thinking, positive dispositions to learning and it prepares children for the outside world on the journey to adulthood,” the ACEO noted.

The Abram Zuil Nursery School

He said that with the construction of schools across Guyana, every child can have access to education regardless of social class, race, gender, and ethnicity or if they have Special Education Needs.

The Queenstown Nursery School