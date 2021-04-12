Adventure Guianas, Bimichi Eco Lodge, Jungle Bug, Kanuku Tours, Manari Ranch, Old Fort Tours, Ride Along GY and Roraima Tours Issued Conditional Approval to Reopen

-31 Tourism Businesses approved by the GTA to date

As the tourism sector continues along its journey towards recovery through resiliency, the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) has granted conditional approvals for reopening to an additional eight (8) tourism businesses. Adventure Guianas, Bimichi Eco Lodge, Jungle Bug, Kanuku Tours, Manari Ranch, Old Fort Tours, Ride Along GY and Roraima Tours can now commence hosting travellers. These businesses have been inspected and received their approvals which are tied to the National COVID-19 Safety Measures as well as the GTA’s official Hygiene and Sanitation Protocols. This confirms that thirty-one (31) tourism are now deemed Safe for Travel.

“The GTA has done a great deal of work to ensure travel operations are done in a safe way. We want to reiterate that it is absolutely essential that travellers, both domestic and international, only schedule their destination getaways with the GTA approved tourism businesses that have been inspected and marked Safe for Travel. You must do your very best to avoid putting yourselves, your families and by extension your communities at risk,” Carla James, Director of the GTA cautioned potential travellers.

Businesses that fail to comply with the stipulations outlined in their conditional approvals guided by the National COVID-19 Safety Measures and the GTA, will face immediate revocation of their reopening approvals. The GTA will be releasing a survey, which will be shared with the general public so that patrons can provide their feedback on the implemented hygiene, sanitation and safety measures and improved customer services that they have been experiencing at these establishments in light of reopening.

The GTA is continuing along its 2021 mandate to ensure that inspections and the necessary training support are provided to tourism businesses as the sector continues to safely reopen. The mandatory 2-step process is as follows:

● Submission of Business’s written Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to the GTA for a desk review.

● On-site inspection of Businesses to verify the implementation of the SOPs and approval by the GTA.

These on-site inspections are conducted by the GTA’s Inspection team along with a representative from the Ministry of Health. Given the GTA’s role and procedure, a separate inspection by the Ministry of Health is not required.

For more information on the 2-step conditional approval process for reopening of tourism businesses, persons are asked to contact Micheala Lindore, Tourism Business Support Officer within the GTA at micheala@guyanatourism.com or Carla James, Director of the GTA at carla@guyanatourism.com.