AG assures residents of No 48, 51 villages of more outreaches, meetings

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Hon. Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, MP, on Monday, conducted two large community outreaches at Numbers 48 and 51 villages, in the East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six).

Minister Nandlall reminded residents of government’s plans to massively expand the health, infrastructure, and education sectors. This, he said, will benefit all citizens.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Hon. Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, MP

Further, the minister acknowledged the importance of government outreaches, noting that the administration will continue to be on the ground to listen to the concerns of citizens in the various communities.

The Legal Affairs Minister explained that issues that could not be addressed immediately, will be forwarded through the relevant procedures for action to be taken.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Hon. Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, MP addressing issues of residents

“What I am unable to address today, will be documented, and a report prepared that will be handed to the President to disseminate to the respective ministers under whose sector your problems may fall.”

“As a testament [to this], not only am I here, but the entire government is in Region Six today, and will spend the entirety of today in Region Six…[we] are here to interact with almost every village,” the Attorney General said.

Residents having their issues sorted.

Residents expressed their gratitude, as many concerns were rectified on the spot, with advice and assurance being given for the solution of others.

The minister also took the opportunity to assure residents that all mechanisms are being implemented by government to cushion the effects of the rise in cost of living.