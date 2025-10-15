AG Nandlall assures accountability for BJDRB damages

Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, has said legal action will be taken against the driver responsible for the recent accident that caused some damage to the Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge (BJDRB).

Speaking on his weekly podcast “Issues in the News” on Tuesday evening, the AG explained that the accident is being probed by the Guyana Police Force (GPF), and the government is resolute in pursuing compensation and accountability.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC

“Let me assure you that our government acts in an even-handed manner...Once we are committed to that course of conduct, then whoever it is, the treatment will not be different. Equal treatment is part of the constitutional protection,” Minister Nandlall stated.

He disclosed that a report is being compiled, and an assessment of the damages is underway to determine reparations. Upon completion, a copy will be sent to the AG’s Chambers, and a letter will be dispatched to the respondent.

If the responsible party fails to comply, requisite legal actions will follow, the AG stated.

The accident occurred early Monday morning on the eastern approach of the bridge when a Route 44 minibus reportedly crashed into the median between the north and southbound lanes, resulting in significant damage to the structure.