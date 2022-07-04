AG promises justice for Quindon Bacchus’ family

─ as DPP recommends charges

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) on Monday recommended that policeman, Lance Corporal Kristoff DeNobrega, be charged with the shooting death of Quindon Bacchus.

The father of one was allegedly shot dead by the police rank on June 10 at Haslington, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Following recommendation by the Police Complaints Authority on July 3, the DPP has advised that two other ranks, Lance Corporal Thurston Simon and Sergeant Dameion McLennon also be charged with the following offences:

Lance Corporal Thurston Simon is to be charged with the offence of attempt to obstruct the course of justice, contrary to Section 330 of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01.

Simon is to also be charged with the offence of conduct prejudice to good order and discipline, contrary to Section 4(z) of the Police (Discipline) Act, Chapter 17:01.

Meanwhile, McLennon is to be charged with attempt to obstruct the course of justice, contrary to Section 330 of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01.

President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali last Tuesday made it clear that justice would be served for the deceased.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Mohabir Anil Nandall, SC, also promised justice for the Bacchus’ family.

He made the disclosure as he addressed residents of Buxton during a massive outreach to the East Coast Community on Monday.

“I want to assure you that the law will be applied with full force and effect because that is the duty of the state to maintain law and order within the realm in this country and to ensure that every single citizen is protected from criminality and protected from illegality and the state will not falter in that duty,” the minister stated.

