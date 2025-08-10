Agriculture sector has been revived – Agriculturist Pilgrim

Young agriculturist Travis Pilgrim is singing songs of praise to the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) for reviving the agriculture sector.

The youth advocate, encouraged by a spirited crowd at a public rally in Bath, Region Five, detailed that within the past five years, there has been a total transformation of the country’s agriculture sphere, as felt by farmers across the country.

Young agriculturist Travis Pilgrim speaking at the Bath Rally on Sunday

The now vibrant agriculture sector was not the same during 2015 -2020, according to Pilgrim, who said: “We have seen the APNU+AFC when they were in government, they crippled and placed the agriculture sector into a coma. But this was changed in 2020 by President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali – a man of business and a man who understands the importance of the agriculture sector.”

In Region Five alone, an abattoir has been built, a shrimp and prawns project introduced, and hydroponics farms established.

Farmers in the area also benefited from improved drainage and irrigation systems, and “we have seen a tremendous increase in production in the rice sector,” Pilgrim stated.

Only last year, Guyana created history by producing over 700,000 tonnes of rice, a feat never achieved.

Guyana is also the only country that is self-sufficient, producing all the food it needs to feed its population.

As such, the agriculturist is throwing his support behind President Ali for a second term.

He described President Ali as “the man with the experience, the only man with the energy, the only man with the vision and the only man with compassion to move Guyana forward because he leads with his heart and we have experienced that in every policy that he has brought forth to us.”