Agro-processing facility at Fort Wellington open – Min Mustapha

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha dismissed claims that the agro-processing facility at Fort Wellington is closed.

During the consideration of the estimates and expenditure of Budget 2026 on Tuesday, Minister Mustapha said that the unit is actively producing and supplying markets locally and across the Caribbean.

He provided detailed figures during the budget estimates, saying that the hydroponic facility produces approximately 16,000 plantlets every six weeks.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha

“You have the Agriculture Innovation and Entrepreneurship Programme where over 300 young people who are shareholders are operating that unit there, and their produce is being processed at the agro-processing facility at Fort Wellington,” he explained.

The facility currently supplies major supermarkets and supports export markets.

“Only last month, two containers were sent by Massy Supermarket to Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago,” Minister Mustapha revealed.

Some of the new agro-processing products that were launched during 2023

Products processed at the facility include green seasoning, pepper sauce, eshallots, celery, mango condiments, and garlic sauce, underscoring the scale of value-added production underway.

He also noted that the Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) is facilitating agro-processing efforts as the ministry works to build value-added capacity within the agriculture sector.

“When you look at this, the amount that we have here…. has almost $40 million budgeted to expand the agricultural facilities and also put money into the operation of these facilities,” he said.

Currently, 13 processing facilities are operating across the country, including locations in the Deep South, Bartica, Whitewater in Region One, Black Bush Polder, Fort Wellington, and other farming communities, ensuring agro-processing is not maintained in Georgetown alone.

The minister stated that continued investment in agro-processing will create opportunities for young entrepreneurs across Guyana. It will also strengthen rural businesses.