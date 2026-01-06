AI-driven diagnostic systems to transform healthcare delivery across Guyana

The Ministry of Health is advancing the integration of cutting-edge diagnostic technology across Guyana, supported by artificial intelligence that will revolutionise patient care, improve accuracy and reduce wait time for diagnosis.

Speaking at the commissioning of a new digital X-ray system at the Oscar Joseph District Hospital in Charity, Region Two, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony outlined the evolution of diagnostic imaging in the region.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony speaking at the commissioning ceremony for the new X-ray system at Charity Hospital in Region Two

He noted that just a few years ago, the facility did not have a functioning X-ray department and had to rely on often inaccurate imaging from an analogue machine previously used to serve the hospital.

Highlighting the shift to technologically advanced equipment, Dr Anthony outlined the expansion of digital imaging services, including mammography, ultrasound, and notably, CT scanning.

“These types of X-rays use less rays, and therefore they’re less harmful. But the quality of the image is fantastic. Because it is placed on a computer, we can manipulate it, so you don’t necessarily have to call back the patient,” he explained.

X-ray technician reviews an image at New Amsterdam Hospital

A major milestone in the integration of AI-assisted systems is that they can now interpret results in record time, producing high-quality imaging that detects abnormalities.

Minister Anthony examining an image at the X-ray facility at Port Maurant

“At one of our hospitals, we have put in an AI system, so when the X-ray is generated, it goes seamlessly to this system. And think about this, in 17 seconds, it decides whether this X-ray is normal or abnormal. And if it is abnormal, it would be able to give you a tentative diagnosis.”

These advancements are transforming healthcare on the coast and will soon be implemented in hospitals nationwide.

“When the president talks about a world-class healthcare system, it’s not just for Georgetown, it’s for all over the country, and now you will start to experience that same transformation right here on the coast,” Minister Anthony said.

The advancement of AI-supported diagnostic systems is a reflection of the government’s commitment to modernise healthcare, improving clinical decision-making and the overall quality of healthcare across Guyana.